Previous
Whaling cannon by okvalle
Photo 954

Whaling cannon

I was in Larvik to pick up a group today, and as I was waiting for them, I took a stroll with the camera. Here I found a whaling cannon.

From Larvik museum page I copied this text:

"In the first half of the twentieth century, whale hunting was one of the most important industries in Vestfold. One in ten adults of working age was a whaler.

The Larvik shipping lines Christian Nielsen & Co. and Melsom & Melsom played a significant role, both in the development of whale hunting and in providing employment for thousands of men in the Larvik district."
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
261% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise