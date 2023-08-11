Whaling cannon

I was in Larvik to pick up a group today, and as I was waiting for them, I took a stroll with the camera. Here I found a whaling cannon.



From Larvik museum page I copied this text:



"In the first half of the twentieth century, whale hunting was one of the most important industries in Vestfold. One in ten adults of working age was a whaler.



The Larvik shipping lines Christian Nielsen & Co. and Melsom & Melsom played a significant role, both in the development of whale hunting and in providing employment for thousands of men in the Larvik district."