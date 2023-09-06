Sign up
Previous
Photo 980
Heart
I captured this heart when passing my florists today. I had plans for more pictures today, but ended up doing som driver training with my wife instead.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
6th September 2023 12:28pm
