Previous
Rusty leaf by okvalle
Photo 1046

Rusty leaf

From the florists again. I started and ended work in darkness today, so this was the only chance for a shot today.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
286% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise