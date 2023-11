Courier

When I left the Faroe Islands I forgot some items at my daughters. Kari, one of my regular passengers (both in Norway and the Faroe Islands) had a vacation in the Faroe Islands, so I asked her to pick up my stuff. Today she came to the bus with it. We also had a good chat as always.

I've known Kari since the late 80's when we started a Faroese-Norwegian association together with a handful other Norwegians.