The cabin by the lake by okvalle
The cabin by the lake

This cabin is very close to the veterans centre. Absolutely best on black. I captured this scene on my visit last year, with a very different result: https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2022-09-11

Today we had a small conversation group, talking about Christmas and how we feel about it, and what it means to us. It was very good to share our deepest feelings with a small group.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
