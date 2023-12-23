Sign up
Previous
Photo 1088
The cabin by the lake
This cabin is very close to the veterans centre. Absolutely best on black. I captured this scene on my visit last year, with a very different result:
https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2022-09-11
Today we had a small conversation group, talking about Christmas and how we feel about it, and what it means to us. It was very good to share our deepest feelings with a small group.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
Ole Kristian Valle
