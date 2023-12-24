Previous
Merry Christmas from the Veterans Centre
Merry Christmas from the Veterans Centre

We had a very good day today, a nice Christmas meal and good conversations both before and after the meal. In Norway Christmas is celebrated on the 24th. Tomorrow we will go to a Christmas service at the church in town.
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
