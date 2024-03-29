Good Friday

I think it's appropriate to share this image today.Many years ago I made this rosary for my mother. She was interested in the Catholic Church, although she wasn't a Catholic.I had heard about the Rosary army on a podcast back in early 2000's where they gave away knotted rosaries. They also gave away twine and crucifixes for people to make their own. I just had to try to make one for my mother. She was happy for the gift. When she passed away in 2010 I made sure that I could have the rosary back as a memory of her.If you have an interest in making one yourselves, follow the link. I don't know if they're free anymore though.