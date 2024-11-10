Previous
Motorway bridge by okvalle
Photo 1411

Motorway bridge

I decided to revisit this place today. I took a picture here back in 2021, and I wanted a different angle, and getting closer to the roundabout to get streaks from the cars.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
386% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise