Previous
Photo 1411
Motorway bridge
I decided to revisit this place today. I took a picture here back in 2021, and I wanted a different angle, and getting closer to the roundabout to get streaks from the cars.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2219
photos
44
followers
22
following
386% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
10th November 2024 5:43pm
