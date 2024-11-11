A war memorial on the road!The history copied and Google translated:It was the Oslo boys Henrik Aubert, Egil Breen and Frans Aubert who paintedWE-WILL-WIN (We will be victorious) in Portbakken on Ringeriksveien, approx. 2 km. south of Sundvollen They had their place of residence at the country estate Appendix on Nes in Hole which was owned by the Aubert family.This slogan was the prelude to the resistance movement's propaganda war against the Germans. Carl Dihle was too an Oslo boy and was in the same boy gang. He was a keen photographer and took his historic picture before the Germans could remove it. The film was smuggled to Stockholm and on to London. Stayed here it was used by the Norwegian government as a motif in a stamp series that was supposed to show the different the efforts of the armed forces during the war.WE-WILL-WIN (We will be victorious) became the symbol of the Home Front. The stamp was one of a series that was issued in London in January 1943. It had a value of 20 øre and was printed in an edition of 20 million. specimens.HENRIK AUBERT (1908 - 1973)He was headmaster at Aubert's school in Oslo. He edited the illegal newspaper Hvepsen. He was arrested and held hostage for his wanted brother Frans.EGIL BREEN (1913 - 1999)He had to flee to Sweden and on to London. He was secretary in the Ministry of Social Affairs from 1941 to 1945. After the war he was attached to the police and ended his working life as Chief of Police in Fjordane.FRANCES AUBERT (1913 - 1945)He was a trained lawyer and actively involved in the "export group" for refugees. He was arrested 24 April 1944 and sat in the death tower at Akershus fortress. He was shot on February 9, 1945, three months before the peace (as reprisal for the liquidation of Major General Karl A. N. Martinsen).Four hours before the execution, he wrote a farewell letter to his fiancee Kirsten Hveem, his brother Henrik and his sister Kara (Karen) with regards to family and friends. The letter was smuggled out by one Nazi State Police on duty at Victoria Terasse(nazi prison), who was a former fellow student of Frans.At the initiative of Hole municipality, the slogan was painted again in the same place as in 1941.Official opening of the memorial took place on 1 June 2001.The stamp: