I keep on returning to Utøya, and every time it gets emotional one way or another. I wanted to put a face on the names of the victims. So randomly I chose Dupe as she was called. Full name is Modupe Ellen Awoyemi, aged 15. She came from my home town Drammen.Dupe was a singer in a choir. Daughter of the city council politician Lola Awoyemi. Described as a kind and open girl, who was active in AUF discussions