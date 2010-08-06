Sign up
218 / 365
Elephant & Castle
A reupload of my 365 project from 2010
https://www.photoblog.com/ole365/2010/08/06/218-of-365/
6th August 2010
6th Aug 10
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
449
photos
22
followers
19
following
59% complete
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
Views
9
9
1
1
Album
Project from 2010
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX10 IS
Taken
6th August 2010 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
View
View
Margo
ace
Interesting tile work
August 6th, 2021
