Previous
Next
Rosebuds by okvalle
248 / 365

Rosebuds

A re upload of my 365 project from 2010

https://www.photoblog.com/ole365/2010/09/05/248-of-365/
5th September 2010 5th Sep 10

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
This is splendid
September 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise