324 / 365
My grandfathers lacquer seal stamp
My grandfathers name was Ole Kristoffer Valle, so I could use this stamp when I sent out invitations for my 50th birthday many years ago ;)
A re upload of my 365 project from 2010
20th November 2010
20th Nov 10
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
675
photos
25
followers
21
following
88% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Project from 2010
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
20th November 2010 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
