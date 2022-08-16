Previous
Next
We had rain by okvalle
18 / 365

We had rain

We had some heavy rain today, making it difficult to go out searching for objects, but at my bus stop in Mælen I took some photos. Here one showing some of the water that came from the sky this morning.
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise