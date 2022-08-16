Sign up
18 / 365
We had rain
We had some heavy rain today, making it difficult to go out searching for objects, but at my bus stop in Mælen I took some photos. Here one showing some of the water that came from the sky this morning.
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
1074
photos
31
followers
19
following
Tags
rain
,
drops
,
norway
,
drammen
,
skoger
,
mælen
