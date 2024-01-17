Previous
Stuck by okvalle
Stuck

Here a taxi that got stuck in a snowdrift. May people tried to help, but he kept on spinning the wheels. He had too much compacted snow under the car, so the wheels didn't get any grip.
Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
Photo Details

