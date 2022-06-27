Previous
Kristian Samuel and Døgg by okvalle
70 / 365

Kristian Samuel and Døgg

The winner of the card game, Kristian Samuel is helping Døgg with playing tactics to beat mum.
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
