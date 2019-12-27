Previous
Snowman 13 by olivetreeann
Photo 3282

Snowman 13

Christmas Cats
Laura Gonzalez

Our photo club hit the streets of Stroudsburg, PA on Saturday, December 14th to track down the assorted snowmen which have been installed at part of an art cooperative. They are all different and pop up in several places all over the town. Unfortunately (but only for photography) their environments are somewhat cluttered or unattractive, so you'll be seeing my processing skills coming in to play as I dress up them up a bit.

A few days after our photo walk I decided to track down a few more of the snowmen. This Kitty was one of the ones I found. She was decorated with all kinds of festive cats hence her name. As you can see she was on display in front of a local feed and hardware store.

If you want to read more about the Snowmen you can do so here:
https://www.gocollaborativestbg.com/snowmenofstroudsburg
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Kathy A ace
Looks like this one is in a good spot!
December 28th, 2019  
