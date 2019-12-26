Previous
Next
Snowman 12 by olivetreeann
Photo 3281

Snowman 12

Artist Ball
Doug Gilbert

After our photo club hit the streets of Stroudsburg, PA on Saturday, December 14th and photographed a number of the assorted snowmen which have been installed at part of an art cooperative, I had the opportunity to go out and photograph a few more. They are all different and pop up in several places all over the town. Unfortunately (but only for photography) their environments are somewhat cluttered or unattractive, so you'll be seeing my processing skills coming in to play as I dress up them up a bit.

This colorful fellow was outside a bank on a busy street corner. With a little post processing I put him into a more artistic environment.

If you want to read more about the Snowmen you can do so here:
https://www.gocollaborativestbg.com/snowmenofstroudsburg
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
898% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful colors
December 27th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise