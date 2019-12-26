Snowman 12

Artist BallDoug GilbertAfter our photo club hit the streets of Stroudsburg, PA on Saturday, December 14th and photographed a number of the assorted snowmen which have been installed at part of an art cooperative, I had the opportunity to go out and photograph a few more. They are all different and pop up in several places all over the town. Unfortunately (but only for photography) their environments are somewhat cluttered or unattractive, so you'll be seeing my processing skills coming in to play as I dress up them up a bit.This colorful fellow was outside a bank on a busy street corner. With a little post processing I put him into a more artistic environment.If you want to read more about the Snowmen you can do so here: