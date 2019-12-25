Snowman 11

Jerry GSteve WindhornOur photo club hit the streets of Stroudsburg, PA on Saturday, December 14th to track down the assorted snowmen which have been installed at part of an art cooperative. They are all different and pop up in several places all over the town. Unfortunately (but only for photography) their environments are somewhat cluttered or unattractive, so you'll be seeing my processing skills coming in to play as I dress up them up a bit.This snowman was a tribute to the guitarist Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead. He sat on the porch of the house which is home to a local radio station. I had some fun editing this one!If you want to read more about the Snowmen you can do so here: