Previous
Next
Snowman 10 by olivetreeann
Photo 3279

Snowman 10

Cadance
Tricia Lowrey Lippert

Our photo club hit the streets of Stroudsburg, PA on Saturday, December 14th to track down the assorted snowmen which have been installed at part of an art cooperative. They are all different and pop up in several places all over the town. Unfortunately (but only for photography) their environments are somewhat cluttered or unattractive, so you'll be seeing my processing skills coming in to play as I dress up them up a bit.

This fellow was just begging to be put in water with its playful otters and aquatic environment!

If you want to read more about the Snowmen you can do so here:
https://www.gocollaborativestbg.com/snowmenofstroudsburg
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
898% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise