Red Shouldered Hawk by olivetreeann
Red Shouldered Hawk

I had a visitor in the back yard today.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Milanie ace
What a great visitor - love your details on him.
January 11th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 11th, 2020  
bruni ace
You got the picture. Hans told me when I got home from my outing with Grace, he saw a huge Hawk in the tree. by the time he got up to grab a camera the hawk was gone.
January 11th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Wow,Ann!,
What a fabulous capture! Fav
January 11th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Great shot, nice looking bird
January 11th, 2020  
Ron ace
Luck you! He's a beauty!
January 11th, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
What a grand capture!
January 11th, 2020  
