Photo 3296
Red Shouldered Hawk
I had a visitor in the back yard today.
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
10th January 2020 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
hawk
,
bird of prey
,
red-shouldered hawk
Milanie
ace
What a great visitor - love your details on him.
January 11th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 11th, 2020
bruni
ace
You got the picture. Hans told me when I got home from my outing with Grace, he saw a huge Hawk in the tree. by the time he got up to grab a camera the hawk was gone.
January 11th, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
Wow,Ann!,
What a fabulous capture! Fav
January 11th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Great shot, nice looking bird
January 11th, 2020
Ron
ace
Luck you! He's a beauty!
January 11th, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
What a grand capture!
January 11th, 2020
365 Project
close
What a fabulous capture! Fav