Previous
Next
Photo 3295
Snow This Way
Spotted this shovel leaning against Erick's garage when Sam and I took a photo walk around his yard. It looked very bleak so I decided to spruce it up a bit. It looks like the hinge is pointing the way to a snow bank.
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
3
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6628
photos
217
followers
205
following
903% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
30th December 2019 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
shovel
,
arrow
Milanie
ace
Neat processing
January 11th, 2020
bkb in the city
Well done
January 11th, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
Cool edit!
January 11th, 2020
