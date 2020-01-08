Sign up
Photo 3294
Broccoli Leaves in Winter
I saw this poor, weather battled plant in Becky's garden when we were visiting recently. Poor plant- but great textures!
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
30th December 2019 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
plant
,
leaves
,
texture
Carla Smith
I agree that the texture makes for an interesting photo. I wouldn't have known that this is broccoli leaves.
January 9th, 2020
Allison Williams
ace
You are certainly right!
January 9th, 2020
