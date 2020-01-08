Previous
Broccoli Leaves in Winter by olivetreeann
Broccoli Leaves in Winter

I saw this poor, weather battled plant in Becky's garden when we were visiting recently. Poor plant- but great textures!
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Carla Smith
I agree that the texture makes for an interesting photo. I wouldn't have known that this is broccoli leaves.
January 9th, 2020  
Allison Williams ace
You are certainly right!
January 9th, 2020  
