OYAT 1 January 2020

I'll be having some minor (nothing as serious as a knee replacement!) surgery tomorrow so I decided to close out the month with my own little mini-challenge I like to do from time to time. OYAT stands for One Year Ago Today and it involves pulling out some "also-rans" from the archives that match the current date from the year before. So...one year ago today I was photographing "stupid" people! The Delaware River was frozen for the most part but there were still parts where you could see the river flowing underneath. And yet people couldn't resist walking on the ice chunks.