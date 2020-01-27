Previous
OYAT 1 January 2020 by olivetreeann
Photo 3313

OYAT 1 January 2020

I'll be having some minor (nothing as serious as a knee replacement!) surgery tomorrow so I decided to close out the month with my own little mini-challenge I like to do from time to time. OYAT stands for One Year Ago Today and it involves pulling out some "also-rans" from the archives that match the current date from the year before. So...one year ago today I was photographing "stupid" people! The Delaware River was frozen for the most part but there were still parts where you could see the river flowing underneath. And yet people couldn't resist walking on the ice chunks.
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Ann H. LeFevre

Hope D Jennings ace
Good luck with the surgery! Great personal challenge idea!
January 28th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
People do the craziest things. Hope all goes well tomorrow.
January 28th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Hope all goes well with your surgery! How crazy some people are! Interesting challenge!
January 28th, 2020  
