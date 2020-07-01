Photo Club Phil and Grammy Go on a Photo Walk

Isaac discovered a Lego man sitting among Piggy and the Critters on my dresser. I said his name was Photo Club Phil and that he helped explain things every once in a while in our photo club's newsletter. Isaac loves Legos- I mean Isaac LOVES Legos and from that point on he had his eyes on Photo Club Phil. Actually it was Phil's jacket that Isaac liked. It was red- and after a little while Isaac asked if we could trade jackets- Phil's red one for his scientist's white one. Who can say no to such a polite request!? So now Phil is the proud owner of a white jacket with a stethoscope, two flashlights and what appears to be a cell phone. Not much longer after our trade Isaac came over and handed me another Lego person- a lady with a camera. "I want you to have this one too Grammy. She looks just like you!" She does in a Lego way so I thought it would be fun to send her and Phil on a photo walk (something Isaac and I do when I visit him in KY) and put together a book for him of their adventures. So now, it's Piggy and the Critters and the Lego Photo Club! More toys to play with!