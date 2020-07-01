Previous
Photo Club Phil and Grammy Go on a Photo Walk by olivetreeann
Photo Club Phil and Grammy Go on a Photo Walk

Isaac discovered a Lego man sitting among Piggy and the Critters on my dresser. I said his name was Photo Club Phil and that he helped explain things every once in a while in our photo club's newsletter. Isaac loves Legos- I mean Isaac LOVES Legos and from that point on he had his eyes on Photo Club Phil. Actually it was Phil's jacket that Isaac liked. It was red- and after a little while Isaac asked if we could trade jackets- Phil's red one for his scientist's white one. Who can say no to such a polite request!? So now Phil is the proud owner of a white jacket with a stethoscope, two flashlights and what appears to be a cell phone. Not much longer after our trade Isaac came over and handed me another Lego person- a lady with a camera. "I want you to have this one too Grammy. She looks just like you!" She does in a Lego way so I thought it would be fun to send her and Phil on a photo walk (something Isaac and I do when I visit him in KY) and put together a book for him of their adventures. So now, it's Piggy and the Critters and the Lego Photo Club! More toys to play with!
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Ann H. LeFevre

