Dangerous Circle by olivetreeann
Photo 3498

Dangerous Circle

Another circle spotted on the paving equipment parked by the BIG CHAIR. Why anyone would want to get in the way of this machine is beyond me, but someone did at some point and now this warning must be posted by its wheels.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
LOL-nice
July 31st, 2020  
