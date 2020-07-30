Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3498
Dangerous Circle
Another circle spotted on the paving equipment parked by the BIG CHAIR. Why anyone would want to get in the way of this machine is beyond me, but someone did at some point and now this warning must be posted by its wheels.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7059
photos
227
followers
217
following
958% complete
View this month »
3491
3492
3493
3494
3495
3496
3497
3498
Latest from all albums
3495
3405
3496
3406
3497
154
3407
3498
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
26th July 2020 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
julycircles2020
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL-nice
July 31st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close