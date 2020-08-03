Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3502
Millie Helps Out in the Kitchen
Millie loves to cook but she was a little disappointed when she found out we weren't making scalloped potatoes. Sorry Millie, no cheese on the potatoes today.
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
0
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7067
photos
228
followers
217
following
959% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
3rd August 2020 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
toys
,
mouse
,
potatoes
,
toyson365
,
365toys
