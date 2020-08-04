Previous
Next
Millie Weathers the Storm by olivetreeann
Photo 3503

Millie Weathers the Storm

I'm not sure whether "he" was a hurricane or just a tropical storm but Isaias dumped 7 1/2 inches of rain on us today and knocked out the power twice. But tonight the crickets,cicadas and katydids are chirping away as if nothing has happened. Millie weathered the storm safely staying indoors but we set up a little umbrella by the window just to show you we stayed dry. I'm just glad the electricity's back on now, the towels are washed and dried and I can view your great pictures on 365 before I go to bed!
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
959% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Sounds like you got through that storm relatively safely. Love how you showed it.
August 5th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Glad you got through it without last loss of power - hear the winds have been horrific up there.
August 5th, 2020  
Diane Owens ace
Glad you and Millie are OK! Cute shot.
August 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise