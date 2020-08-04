Millie Weathers the Storm

I'm not sure whether "he" was a hurricane or just a tropical storm but Isaias dumped 7 1/2 inches of rain on us today and knocked out the power twice. But tonight the crickets,cicadas and katydids are chirping away as if nothing has happened. Millie weathered the storm safely staying indoors but we set up a little umbrella by the window just to show you we stayed dry. I'm just glad the electricity's back on now, the towels are washed and dried and I can view your great pictures on 365 before I go to bed!