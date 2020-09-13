Previous
Teddy Bear by olivetreeann
Photo 3543

Teddy Bear

Little Blue posed for the Lego Photographer Photo Club's "Teddy Bear" assignment. He may not be a Teddy Bear in the traditional sense, but we think Miss Katrina will enjoy our stand in. He's very photogenic too!
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10!
Photo Details

