Connecting by olivetreeann
Photo 3634

Connecting

My apologies for this massive upload- please comment on one or two and leave the rest to fill in the calendar as they're meant to do.

Wilfred and Little Blue are able to stay connected to their koala friends at Wild and Free thanks to the internet and 365!
14th December 2020 14th Dec 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

katy ace
Clever concept and done so well. B&W is a perfect choice too!
December 17th, 2020  
wendy frost ace
Great idea the world is not so big with 365.
December 17th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Love the processing, the creative idea and the message.
December 17th, 2020  
