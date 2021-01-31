Previous
The 30th Moon of January by olivetreeann
The 30th Moon of January

Since snow was in the forecast I stepped outside last night to take a picture of the moon. We're supposed to end up with almost two feet of the fluffy white stuff by Tuesday evening!
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
katy ace
Wow! This is a phenomenal shot Ann! You are the master of clarity and detail in moon shots!
February 1st, 2021  
Corinne C ace
Such clarity in this picture! Wonderful!
February 1st, 2021  
SwChappell ace
Excellent moon shot, very sharp
February 1st, 2021  
Kerri Michaels ace
Great shot fav
February 1st, 2021  
Liane F
Great shot!
February 1st, 2021  
