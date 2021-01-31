Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3683
The 30th Moon of January
Since snow was in the forecast I stepped outside last night to take a picture of the moon. We're supposed to end up with almost two feet of the fluffy white stuff by Tuesday evening!
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7434
photos
224
followers
220
following
1009% complete
View this month »
3676
3677
3678
3679
3680
3681
3682
3683
Latest from all albums
3680
3589
3681
3590
3591
3682
3683
3592
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
30th January 2021 10:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
moon shot
katy
ace
Wow! This is a phenomenal shot Ann! You are the master of clarity and detail in moon shots!
February 1st, 2021
Corinne C
ace
Such clarity in this picture! Wonderful!
February 1st, 2021
SwChappell
ace
Excellent moon shot, very sharp
February 1st, 2021
Kerri Michaels
ace
Great shot fav
February 1st, 2021
Liane F
Great shot!
February 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close