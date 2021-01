Leigh at Columcille

Another photo shoot with Leigh. We went to a park nearby that has stone monoliths and some really interesting Celtic structures. While we were taking some shots in the open chapel I saw these Christmas balls hanging from a nearby pine tree. We pulled out my crystal ball and played around with some poses. But we were FREEZING! So it's not really up to standard. Leigh wants to come back in the Spring to do some more pictures here. I wonder if those ornaments will still be there?