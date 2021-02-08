Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3691
FOR 2021-8
When you have grandchildren you tend to get a rather large collection of trinkets! These were all made for me by my granddaughter Lucy including Millie Millard the Magnificent Mouse.
I'm under the weather tonight- first cold in 2 years! Stuffy and sniffly but no fever or other causes concern. I'll be back tomorrow!
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7451
photos
228
followers
223
following
1011% complete
View this month »
3684
3685
3686
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
Latest from all albums
3597
3688
3598
3689
3599
3690
3691
3600
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
8th February 2021 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
Lin
ace
What special treasures - nicely captured. Get lots of rest and feel better soon ♥
February 9th, 2021
SwChappell
ace
Great little creation, and great capture
February 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close