FOR 2021-8 by olivetreeann
Photo 3691

FOR 2021-8

When you have grandchildren you tend to get a rather large collection of trinkets! These were all made for me by my granddaughter Lucy including Millie Millard the Magnificent Mouse.

I'm under the weather tonight- first cold in 2 years! Stuffy and sniffly but no fever or other causes concern. I'll be back tomorrow!
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
What special treasures - nicely captured. Get lots of rest and feel better soon ♥
February 9th, 2021  
Great little creation, and great capture
February 9th, 2021  
