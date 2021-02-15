Sign up
Photo 3698
FOR 2021-15
It's portrait week, so I'll be revisiting some shots of my wonderful grandchildren to start and who knows where I'll end up!
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8
3
365
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
18th January 2021 5:24pm
portrait
girl
leigh
for2021
katy
ace
This is definitely a beautiful place to start! She is a gorgeous model and you have captured such a wistful smile
February 16th, 2021
summerfield
ace
she's all grown up and very pretty. we're getting old, ann!
February 16th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Love the way you shot this portrait.
February 16th, 2021
