FOR 2021-15 by olivetreeann
Photo 3698

FOR 2021-15

It's portrait week, so I'll be revisiting some shots of my wonderful grandchildren to start and who knows where I'll end up!
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

katy ace
This is definitely a beautiful place to start! She is a gorgeous model and you have captured such a wistful smile
February 16th, 2021  
summerfield ace
she's all grown up and very pretty. we're getting old, ann!
February 16th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Love the way you shot this portrait.
February 16th, 2021  
