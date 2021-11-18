Previous
Next
The Moon on November 18th by olivetreeann
Photo 3974

The Moon on November 18th

It seems like yesterday I popped out of the house in the middle of the night and took this shot. But it was two months ago and then some!

No need to comment- just filling in my 2021 Project.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1091% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise