Previous
Next
On a Walk with Charlie 6 by olivetreeann
Photo 4032

On a Walk with Charlie 6

We stopped along the trail to check out leaves and such.

No need to comment- filling January in.
15th January 2022 15th Jan 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1116% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
cool editing
March 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise