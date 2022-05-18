Sign up
Photo 4155
Artificial
There's nothing "real" in here, but it sure tastes good on vanilla ice cream!
18th May 2022
18th May 22
5
0
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
11th May 2022 8:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
caramel
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
may22words
katy
Is it chocolate syrup?! FAbulous close up!
May 19th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
@grammyn
It's caramel sauce- LOL the caramel is the 10th or so ingredient so needless to say there's not much caramel in there! I think I bought it for a recipe- but who knows!
May 19th, 2022
katy
@olivetreeann
I will have to looks for it as fat free is something I can eat!
May 19th, 2022
Shutterbug
Hopefully, a little goes a long way. I like the idea of the shot.
May 19th, 2022
Lou Ann
Total fat 0%. Oh my.
May 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
