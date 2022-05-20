Sign up
Photo 4157
Arrangement
Now this is a nice arrangement.
20th May 2022
20th May 22
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
katy
ace
Cute composition. I like the pretty frame too
May 21st, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Very nice setup. The photographer even has a tripod. I also love that frame.
May 21st, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Everyone say “Cheese”! LOL.
May 21st, 2022
