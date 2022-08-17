Previous
Roll Along the Abstract Trail by olivetreeann
Roll Along the Abstract Trail

It looked like wheels to me...hence the title.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
LManning (Laura)
It feels kind of industrial. Love the sense of movement.
August 18th, 2022  
katy
terrific motions. It looks like headlights to me, or taillights
August 18th, 2022  
