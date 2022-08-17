Sign up
Photo 4246
Roll Along the Abstract Trail
It looked like wheels to me...hence the title.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
abstract
,
abstractaug2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
It feels kind of industrial. Love the sense of movement.
August 18th, 2022
katy
ace
terrific motions. It looks like headlights to me, or taillights
August 18th, 2022
