Abstract From the Road by olivetreeann
Photo 4247

Abstract From the Road

Took a quick shot with my cell phone on the way home from running errands today. And then it went into the photo processing blender.

I will away for a few days while we visit some friends and attend their daughter's wedding. I'll be catching up with all of you next week!
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Ann H. LeFevre

katy ace
Love the colors and the suggestion of a subject
August 19th, 2022  
Kathy ace
I'm drawn in by the colors.
August 19th, 2022  
