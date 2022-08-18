Sign up
Photo 4247
Abstract From the Road
Took a quick shot with my cell phone on the way home from running errands today. And then it went into the photo processing blender.
I will away for a few days while we visit some friends and attend their daughter's wedding. I'll be catching up with all of you next week!
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
Ann H. LeFevre
Tags
abstract
abstractaug2022
katy
ace
Love the colors and the suggestion of a subject
August 19th, 2022
Kathy
ace
I'm drawn in by the colors.
August 19th, 2022
