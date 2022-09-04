Sign up
Photo 4264
Flower Burst
Word of the day- flowers. Found these beauties in the floral department of the supermarket.
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
0
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8629
photos
207
followers
206
following
1168% complete
4257
4258
4259
4260
4261
4262
4263
4264
4170
4171
4262
4263
4172
4264
4173
4174
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
moto g(6)
Taken
4th September 2022 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
dahlia
,
water color
,
sep22words
