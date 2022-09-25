Previous
Weather by olivetreeann
Photo 4285

Weather

The day alternated between sun and soft rain showers which made it easy to capture a shot for the word of the day.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Lesley ace
Great choice
September 26th, 2022  
Barb ace
Great fall weather capture, Ann! Like your pov!
September 26th, 2022  
katy ace
An interesting composition for the word. We could use some of that rain here. I like the reflected light
September 26th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 26th, 2022  
