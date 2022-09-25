Sign up
Photo 4285
Weather
The day alternated between sun and soft rain showers which made it easy to capture a shot for the word of the day.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(6)
Taken
25th September 2022 11:51am
Tags
rain
,
steps
,
sep22words
Lesley
ace
Great choice
September 26th, 2022
Barb
ace
Great fall weather capture, Ann! Like your pov!
September 26th, 2022
katy
ace
An interesting composition for the word. We could use some of that rain here. I like the reflected light
September 26th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 26th, 2022
