Previous
Next
Warm by olivetreeann
Photo 4298

Warm

Actually 450 degrees F. warm! A special lunch for hubby today.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1177% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
We have the saying: Love for a man goes through his stomach. Very appropriate in this one.
October 8th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Looks delish hope he enjoys
October 8th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
John said tonight he was lucky to be my #1 project!
October 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise