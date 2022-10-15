Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4305
Jump
Boys at play. From our church picnic at White Heron Lake.
My apologies for a larger upload after missing a few days!
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8710
photos
205
followers
205
following
1179% complete
View this month »
4298
4299
4300
4301
4302
4303
4304
4305
Latest from all albums
4211
4302
4303
4212
4304
4213
4305
4214
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
9th October 2022 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boys
,
play
,
oct22words
Corinne C
ace
What a great spontaneous capture and a great effect
October 16th, 2022
Dawn
ace
A nice image of the boys
October 16th, 2022
katy
ace
You can feel their energy in this shot
October 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close