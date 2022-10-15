Previous
Jump

Boys at play. From our church picnic at White Heron Lake.

My apologies for a larger upload after missing a few days!
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Corinne C ace
What a great spontaneous capture and a great effect
October 16th, 2022  
Dawn ace
A nice image of the boys
October 16th, 2022  
katy ace
You can feel their energy in this shot
October 16th, 2022  
