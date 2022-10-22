Sign up
Photo 4312
Face
Every now and then a face will appear from behind the camera.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8740
photos
202
followers
203
following
1183% complete
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(6)
Taken
24th October 2022 11:33am
lego
toyson365
365toys
oct22words
katy
ace
cute set up
October 31st, 2022
