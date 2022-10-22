Previous
Next
Face by olivetreeann
Photo 4312

Face

Every now and then a face will appear from behind the camera.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1183% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
cute set up
October 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise