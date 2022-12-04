Sign up
Photo 4355
Deck the Halls
A Holly and Ivy garland on display at the Harvester Theater where my granddaughter Leigh performed in A Christmas Carol.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
2
0
Tags
christmas
,
decoration
,
garland
,
dec22words
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot of these lovely festive decorations.
December 17th, 2022
Kathy
ace
pretty table decorations.
December 17th, 2022
