Flash Of Red 2023-26 by olivetreeann
Flash Of Red 2023-26

Went a little over the top with the final landscape! But had fun while doing so. The original shot was taken in October of 2014 but the ghosts, fog, and other additions were added today. On to the final two shots of circles...
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Annie D ace
fabulous faffing
February 27th, 2023  
katy ace
it turned out fabulously
February 27th, 2023  
