Photo 4439
Flash Of Red 2023-26
Went a little over the top with the final landscape! But had fun while doing so. The original shot was taken in October of 2014 but the ghosts, fog, and other additions were added today. On to the final two shots of circles...
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8980
photos
211
followers
211
following
1216% complete
4432
4433
4434
4435
4436
4437
4438
4439
4345
4436
4346
4437
4347
4438
4348
4439
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
18th October 2014 10:52am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
black and white
,
ghost
,
woods
,
landscape
,
annfoolery
,
for2023
Annie D
ace
fabulous faffing
February 27th, 2023
katy
ace
it turned out fabulously
February 27th, 2023
