Photo 4444
Really Red Ellie
It's been a REALLY long time since Ellie's been featured in my project. She usually comes around just for this color! Had some fun finding a creative way to frame her.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Tags
elephant
toyson365
365toys
rainbow2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
So cute & red!! Nice composition!
March 4th, 2023
Barb
ace
Nice framing! Makes Ellie look like the celebrity she is (as I'm sure she must be if she only appears for special occasions. LOL)
March 4th, 2023
