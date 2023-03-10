Previous
Next
Encircled by Orange by olivetreeann
Photo 4451

Encircled by Orange

Could this double as a birthday cake? My older son turned 44!!! today- yikes!
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1219% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise