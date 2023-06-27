Cumberland Mountains Farmland

Farmland is not necessarily "wild" but it is when you start to till it!



I don't usually get to take pictures while we're driving home from Kentucky because I'm the one driving. But since we went in Jeff's van this time, and I don't drive that, I had fun snapping photos of the landscapes along the highway. This shot is actually taken in Tennessee, which we pass through on our way to Virginia and then head north.



Finally home from travels and somewhat on the mend from this crazy cough so also finally catching up (again!) with 365. Please feel free to view and move on- no need to comment on all these catch-up posts!

